 Hirono tours Mauna Kea protest site
Hawaii News

Hirono tours Mauna Kea protest site

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:11 p.m.

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono visited the site of the protests against the Thirty Meter Telescope and toured the tent encampment at the base of the Mauna Kea Access Road for several hours Monday morning, speaking with protest leaders and Hawaiian elders who assured her the demonstrations are organized and peaceful. Read more

