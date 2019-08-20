 New downtown satellite city hall adds services, staff
Hawaii News

New downtown satellite city hall adds services, staff

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:12 p.m.

City officials Monday formally opened the new Downtown Satellite City Hall at the Chinatown Gateway Plaza, a location that will provide twice the space and some added services unavailable at the old site in an underground Fort Street Mall space two blocks away. Read more

Previous Story
Janet Jackson to return to Honolulu for 2 shows in November

Scroll Up