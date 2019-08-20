 Suspect in shooting of officer charged with armed robbery
Hawaii News

Suspect in shooting of officer charged with armed robbery

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:14 p.m.

An accused gunman charged with the July shooting of a police officer in Waianae has been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with an armed robbery of a convenience store that occurred a day before the shooting. Read more

Previous Story
Janet Jackson to return to Honolulu for 2 shows in November

Scroll Up