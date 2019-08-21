 Hawaii County police have spent $3 million on overtime during TMT protests
Hawaii News

Hawaii County police have spent $3 million on overtime during TMT protests

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:47 p.m.

Hawaii County police have spent more than $3 million on overtime and fringe benefits so far in connection with the weeks of protests against the Thirty Meter Telescope, and that does not include overtime or other costs racked up by other law enforcement agencies. Read more

Previous Story
Border collies chase nene geese from Kauai resort as part of pilot project

Scroll Up