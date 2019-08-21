 Star-Advertiser to launch weekly Maui Edition
Hawaii News

Star-Advertiser to launch weekly Maui Edition

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:53 a.m.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Sunday will launch a weekly Maui Edition, which will include the entire Sunday Star-Advertiser newspaper plus an eight-page section filled with Maui-related news, feature stories and photos. Read more

