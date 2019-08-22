 Border collies to scare off nene
Editorial | Off the News

  • Today
  • Updated 7:48 p.m.

Border collies rank among the smartest of dogs. That bodes well for a federal-state plan to use a pair of the collies to help chase out the nene (the Hawaiian goose) from the Hokuala Resort near Lihue Airport. Read more

