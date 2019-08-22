 Panel rejects outside lawyers for HART workers
Hawaii News

Panel rejects outside lawyers for HART workers

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:15 p.m.

A Honolulu City Council committee on Wednesday rejected a request for $300,000 in taxpayer money to be spent for private attorneys to represent employees of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation, or HART. Read more

Previous Story
HPD warns of police training academy scam

Scroll Up