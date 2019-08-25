 Short-term vacation rental rift creates a house divided | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Short-term vacation rental rift creates a house divided

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:42 p.m.

A fierce battle is brewing at Waikiki Lanais, where the Association of Apartment Owners just voted to add a hotel front desk to the property and spend at least $40,000 to hire an attorney to defend the right of some owners to continue renting their units short-term. Read more

Previous Story
Fuel tanker crash closes lane in Nanakuli
Next Story
Hawaii real estate sales

Scroll Up