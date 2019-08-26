 Anti-TMT protests affecting Big Island tourism industry | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Anti-TMT protests affecting Big Island tourism industry

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:43 p.m.

A convention of bird- watchers has canceled a planned meeting on Hawaii island because of uncertainty surrounding protests over building the $1.4 billion Thirty Meter Telescope on Mauna Kea. Read more

Previous Story
Several agencies search for missing diver off Kauai
Next Story
Hawaii auto sales continue to sputter

Scroll Up