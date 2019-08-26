 Hawaii hemp growers are having to destroy their plants because of high THC levels | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii hemp growers are having to destroy their plants because of high THC levels

  By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:41 p.m.

More than half of the hemp crops cultivated in Hawaii over the past year as part of the state’s industrial hemp pilot program have tested hot, meaning their levels of THC, the chemical that makes people high, were above the federal limit for hemp. Read more

