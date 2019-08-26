 Man on SUP travels solo from West Coast to isles | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Man on SUP travels solo from West Coast to isles

  • By Rob Shikina rshikina@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:29 p.m.

Despite paddling across the Pacific Ocean in 76 days and arriving at Waikiki Yacht Club on Saturday morning, endurance athlete Antonio de la Rosa isn’t expecting to take a long break. Read more

