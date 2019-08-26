Man on SUP travels solo from West Coast to isles | Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Despite paddling across the Pacific Ocean in 76 days and arriving at Waikiki Yacht Club on Saturday morning, endurance athlete Antonio de la Rosa isn’t expecting to take a long break. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.