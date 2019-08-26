 Outrigger hangs on to claim Dad Center Race | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Outrigger hangs on to claim Dad Center Race

  • By Kyle Galdeira Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Awesome, exciting, scary … gnarly. Paddlers from Outrigger Canoe Club recalled vividly the conditions of the 44th Dad Center Race on Sunday using the aforementioned descriptors — and a few other colorful ones — and were rightfully relieved after eking out a grueling win. Read more

