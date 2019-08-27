 Hawaii remains 47th worst in assessment of state highways | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii remains 47th worst in assessment of state highways

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:52 p.m.

The worst urban interstate pavement conditions in the country and a low mark for spending per mile left Hawaii ranked 47th among states in a recent survey of highway performance. Read more

