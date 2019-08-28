 Amemiya announces run for Honolulu mayor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Amemiya announces run for Honolulu mayor

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:16 p.m.

Former Hawaii High School Athletic Association Executive Director Keith Amemiya announced his run for the Honolulu 2020 mayor’s race, emphasizing the need to restore trust in government and improve conditions for the public. Read more

