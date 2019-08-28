 Southwest’s interisland expansion is pau for now | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Southwest’s interisland expansion is pau for now

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:29 p.m.

Southwest Airlines will have completed its anticipated build-out of neighbor island flights come January with the carrier’s next big Hawaii growth spurt expected to focus on new trans-Pacific service. Read more

Hawaii remains 47th worst in assessment of state highways

