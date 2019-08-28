 UH students protest TMT in campus sit-in | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
UH students protest TMT in campus sit-in

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:23 p.m.

University of Hawaii-­Manoa students opposed to the Thirty Meter Telescope have launched a sit-in at the Bachman Hall administration building, demanding that the university drop its support for the controversial $1.4 billion astronomy project. Read more

