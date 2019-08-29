 Driver accused in fatality says she passed out after impact | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Driver accused in fatality says she passed out after impact

  • By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:30 p.m.

The driver accused of killing a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash in Nanakuli in 2016 told a state jury Wednesday that she blacked out after something fell on her windshield. Read more

