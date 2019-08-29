Ex-IBEW union boss and family plead not guilty

Ex-union boss Brian Ahakuelo, and his wife and sister-in-law — also union employees — pleaded not guilty in federal court to a 70-count indictment of criminal conspiracy and wire fraud for using union money for personal expenses, rigging a vote to increase union dues, embezzlement and money laundering. Read more
