 ‘Sentry Aloha’ training has skies buzzing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

‘Sentry Aloha’ training has skies buzzing

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:06 p.m.

Four F-22 Raptor fighters roared off the reef runway at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport Wednesday morning, tracing a near vertical path skyward that quickly took them to 16,000 feet before heading over Oahu for training north of the island. Read more

