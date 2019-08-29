‘Sentry Aloha’ training has skies buzzing

Four F-22 Raptor fighters roared off the reef runway at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport Wednesday morning, tracing a near vertical path skyward that quickly took them to 16,000 feet before heading over Oahu for training north of the island. Read more
