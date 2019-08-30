 City ban on single-use plastics moves forward | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

City ban on single-use plastics moves forward

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:04 p.m.

A bill that would ban foam containers and plastics used for serving food on Oahu passed out of the Honolulu City Council’s Public Safety and Welfare Committee on Thursday, buoying the hopes of the environmentally conscious who worry plastics are polluting beaches, breaking down into microplastics that are ingested by sea life and contributing to climate change. Read more

