City ban on single-use plastics moves forward

A bill that would ban foam containers and plastics used for serving food on Oahu passed out of the Honolulu City Council’s Public Safety and Welfare Committee on Thursday, buoying the hopes of the environmentally conscious who worry plastics are polluting beaches, breaking down into microplastics that are ingested by sea life and contributing to climate change. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.