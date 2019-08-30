 Gabbard, off National Guard duty, rules out running as independent | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Gabbard, off National Guard duty, rules out running as independent

  By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:05 p.m.

U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, back on the campaign trail after 15 days of duty with the Hawaii National Guard, said Thursday she won’t run as an independent if she doesn’t win the Democratic presidential nomination. Read more

