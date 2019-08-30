 UH soccer team picks up first win | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

UH soccer team picks up first win

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

True freshman Kelci Sumida redirected a cross from sophomore Daelenn Tokunaga in the 96th minute to give the Hawaii soccer team a 1-0 overtime win over Nevada at the UH Lower Campus field on Thursday afternoon. Read more

Television and radio - Aug. 29, 2019

