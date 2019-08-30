UH soccer team picks up first win

True freshman Kelci Sumida redirected a cross from sophomore Daelenn Tokunaga in the 96th minute to give the Hawaii soccer team a 1-0 overtime win over Nevada at the UH Lower Campus field on Thursday afternoon. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.