 Prep football: Best of the Rest | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Prep football: Best of the Rest

  • By Paul Honda, Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Patriots (0-1) opened their nonconference schedule with a 31-17 home loss to Arizona powerhouse Chandler last week. Lonenoa Faoa (6-1, 224), formerly of Kapolei, might be the top dual-threat quarterback in Nevada. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Aug. 29, 2019

Scroll Up