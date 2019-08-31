 Jacket found in France tracked back to World War II vet in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Jacket found in France tracked back to World War II vet in Hawaii

  By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
Albert Nakama remembers the Vosges Mountains and how cold it was in late 1944 when his unit, L Company of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, reached northeastern France in World War II. Read more

