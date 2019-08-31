 Nathaniel Foster convicted of manslaughter in game-room shooting in McCully | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Nathaniel Foster convicted of manslaughter in game-room shooting in McCully

  • By Susan Essoyan sessoyan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:05 p.m.

A state Circuit Court jury Friday found Nathaniel Foster guilty of manslaughter for shooting 24-year-old Kioco Melson multiple times in an illegal game room in 2016. Read more

