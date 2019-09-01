 Arrests, clearing road may not be enough to move TMT project forward | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Arrests, clearing road may not be enough to move TMT project forward

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:14 p.m.

The activists blocking construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope project on Mauna Kea are using nonviolent tactics that have successfully spurred social change over the years. Read more

Previous Story
Fan ignites and burns Salt Lake apartment, causing $40,000 in damage
Next Story
Hawaii real estate sales

Scroll Up