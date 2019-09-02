 Pali starts to open up again | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Pali starts to open up again

  • Today
  • Updated 3:34 a.m.

Ah, sweet relief. Windward-side drivers no doubt are applauding the fuller reopening of Pali Highway, which had been closed then limited to traffic since a February rockfall necessitated some $21 million in repairs. Read more

Letter: Road safety applies to all; don’t speed

