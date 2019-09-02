Arizona Memorial reopens

With the American flag billowing in the wind above and “The Star-Spangled Banner” playing on the loudspeakers from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, the first boatload of tourists and residents in nearly 16 months stepped onto the USS Arizona Memorial on Sunday morning. Read more
