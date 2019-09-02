 Kauai rocket launches help protect equipment | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kauai rocket launches help protect equipment

  • By Jim Borg jborg@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:38 p.m.

Two launches last week from Barking Sands, Kauai, will help rocket scientists ensure that critical onboard components don’t fail under the force of liftoff, Sandia National Laboratories announced. Read more

