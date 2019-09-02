Maui Council group weighs dropping wastewater court case

A Maui County Council Committee on Tuesday will consider dropping its appeal of the Lahaina wastewater treatment plant court case, a legal battle that has turned into a national skirmish over the scope of the federal Clean Water Act. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.