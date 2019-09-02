 Maui Council group weighs dropping wastewater court case | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Maui Council group weighs dropping wastewater court case

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:51 p.m.

A Maui County Council Committee on Tuesday will consider dropping its appeal of the Lahaina wastewater treatment plant court case, a legal battle that has turned into a national skirmish over the scope of the federal Clean Water Act. Read more

Vital statistics

