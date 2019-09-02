 State won’t pursue bank on $150M loan commitment to Hawaiian Home Lands | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
State won’t pursue bank on $150M loan commitment to Hawaiian Home Lands

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:29 a.m.

Amid mounting political pressure to force Bank of America to make good on a 2-decade-old commitment to provide $150 million in home mortgage loans to beneficiaries of the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, Hawaii’s Office of the Attorney General says there appears to be no legal basis for the state to actually pursue the matter. Read more

