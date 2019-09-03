UH’s Mata earns Big West honor

Hawaii goalkeeper Lex Mata was named the Big West Soccer Defensive Player of the Week on Monday after she recorded consecutive shutouts in the Rainbow Wahine Soccer Invitational. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.