 UH’s Mata earns Big West honor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

UH’s Mata earns Big West honor

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii goalkeeper Lex Mata was named the Big West Soccer Defensive Player of the Week on Monday after she recorded consecutive shutouts in the Rainbow Wahine Soccer Invitational. Read more

