University of Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich moves on and prepares to face off against Oregon State

In advance of Saturday’s football game against Oregon State at Aloha Stadium, Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich has put aside his anger and annoyance with last year’s recruiting shenanigans. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.