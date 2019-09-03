 University of Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich moves on and prepares to face off against Oregon State | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich moves on and prepares to face off against Oregon State

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

In advance of Saturday’s football game against Oregon State at Aloha Stadium, Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich has put aside his anger and annoyance with last year’s recruiting shenanigans. Read more

