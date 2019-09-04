 New White House rules would drop more than 3,000 in isles from food stamp program | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

New White House rules would drop more than 3,000 in isles from food stamp program

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:48 p.m.

More than 3,000 Hawaii households would likely lose their food stamps under new restrictions proposed by the Trump administration, according to an analysis by the state Department of Human Services. Read more

