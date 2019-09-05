 $32M in Hawaii military projects to be cut for U.S. border wall | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

$32M in Hawaii military projects to be cut for U.S. border wall

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:30 p.m.

A total of $32 million for security improvements to the back gate of Marine Corps Base Hawaii and an Air Force training facility at Hickam Field is being diverted for President Donald Trump’s border wall, the Pentagon said Wednesday. Read more

Previous Story
Maui jail guards met with ‘Hurt Feelings’ form for ‘whiners’

Scroll Up