 Bill calling for longer lifeguard hours advances | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bill calling for longer lifeguard hours advances

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Honolulu City Council on Wednesday gave preliminary approval to a bill that would require the city to keep lifeguards on the beach from sunrise to sunset, a policy that Council members and ocean services personnel said is long overdue. Read more

Previous Story
Maui jail guards met with ‘Hurt Feelings’ form for ‘whiners’

Scroll Up