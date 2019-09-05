 Council advances wide-ranging plastics ban | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Council advances wide-ranging plastics ban

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:31 p.m.

An Oahu-wide food establishment ban on single-use plastics — from takeout containers, utensils and straws to carry-out bags — won the second of three needed approvals from the Honolulu City Council Wednesday. Read more

