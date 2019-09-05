 Kakaako development Seventh tower on horizon | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kakaako development Seventh tower on horizon

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:44 a.m.

Fantastic ocean views are envisioned at the latest planned luxury condominium tower at Ward Village in Kakaako, but a few critical views also were expressed at a public hearing Wednesday to discuss the $374 million project called Victoria Place. Read more

