Lawsuits pile up over short-term rentals

The city’s month-old, short-term rental law is still in its infancy in terms of enforcement, but it’s already drawn widespread legal attention and three lawsuits. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.