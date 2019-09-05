UH to get Navy ROTC program for first time

Navy Secretary Richard Spencer has approved the creation of the first-ever Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps program at the University of Hawaii after many years of interest, U.S. Sens. Mazie Hirono and Brian Schatz announced Wednesday. Read more
