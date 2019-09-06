 Name in the News: Cheryl Soon | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Name in the News

Name in the News: Cheryl Soon

  • By Vicki Viotti vviotti@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 6:38 p.m.

Cheryl Soon is well schooled in the issues underlying Honolulu’s rail project — in many ways. For one, she was director of the city Department of Transportation Services, from 1997 to 2004. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Navy left out in praise for Arizona Memorial

Scroll Up