 Ex-death row inmate McCoy is charged in Waikiki robbery | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Ex-death row inmate McCoy is charged in Waikiki robbery

  • By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:48 a.m.

Former Delaware death row inmate Isaiah McCoy targeted a man for robbery in Waikiki because the man was wearing an expensive wristwatch, Deputy Prosecutor David Van Acker told a state judge Thursday. Read more

