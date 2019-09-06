 Helicopter in fatal crash endured inclement weather, NTSB finds | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Helicopter in fatal crash endured inclement weather, NTSB finds

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:08 a.m.

Strong wind gusts and moderate to heavy rainfall occurred when a student pilot and his flight instructor appeared to lose control of a Robinson R44 helicopter that plunged into waters off of Molokai in October 2017, killing them both, according to a report released by the National Transportation Safety Board. Read more

