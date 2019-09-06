 Kokua Line: Rules about carry-on food center on security and pests | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Rules about carry-on food center on security and pests

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Question: What is the policy about bringing food on the plane? Can I put it in my carry-on? Is there any restriction on any food? Do I have to pull it out for inspection? Read more

Previous Story
State weighs plan for new luxury condo tower at Ward Village in Kakaako

Scroll Up