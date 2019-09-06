 Modernization at state airports could aid in tourism | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Modernization at state airports could aid in tourism

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:58 a.m.

A new $310 million Mauka Concourse underway at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport is designed to increase the number of passengers boarding a plane at the state’s largest airport by about another 1.5 million. Read more

Previous Story
Officials wait to decide Yamanoha’s future

Scroll Up