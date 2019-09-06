 Officials wait to decide Yamanoha’s future | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Officials wait to decide Yamanoha’s future

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:55 p.m.

Officials at the Honolulu rail authority will wait until Russell Yamanoha is sentenced in federal court in December before deciding how his criminal conviction for helping to rig a union election might affect his city job. Read more

