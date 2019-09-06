 Rearview Mirror: From sumo wrestler to cowboy, the head of HPD’s Metro Squad wore many hats | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Don Chapman has a new book out titled “The Goodfather: The Life of Larry Mehau.” Chapman is the former editor of “MidWeek” and has been a journalist in Hawaii for 40 years. Read more

