 Campbell earns repeat win over O’Connor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Campbell earns repeat win over O’Connor

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:18 a.m.

Sophomore Blaine Hipa passed for 215 yards and four touchdowns to lead Campbell over O’Connor 47-35 in a rematch of last year’s battle with the Eagles. In 2018, Campbell went to Arizona and won 37-20. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and radio - Sept. 6, 2019

Scroll Up