 Crews raze a building illegally erected by protesters near Mauna Kea | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Crews raze a building illegally erected by protesters near Mauna Kea

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:33 p.m.

Law enforcement officials Friday tore down an illegal wooden structure erected by a faction of activists near the main camp of the opponents of the Thirty Meter Telescope. Read more

Previous Story
Conviction overturned for ex-sailor imprisoned for 8 years

Scroll Up