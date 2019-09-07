 Ex-IBEW member pleads guilty to conspiracy | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Ex-IBEW member pleads guilty to conspiracy

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

One of four former employees of an electrical workers union pleaded guilty Friday to a misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to defraud the United States, in exchange for testimony against a former union boss. Read more

